Women’s History Month

As she swept, dusted and mopped the classrooms of Columbus Elementary School, Urissia Green knew every corner of the rooms. She cleaned the kindergarten classroom for years, determined to one day complete her college degree and teach students in that very room.

From an early age, Urissia Dorothy Winn, eldest daughter of Eddie Winn, Sr. and Grace Winn, knew that she wanted to attend college and work with elementary children.

Following the death of her father when she was nine years old, Urissia was often left in charge of caring for her younger siblings while their mother worked as a

After graduating early from high school in 1948 at age 17, she enrolled in Huston Tillotson College in Austin. Urissia married Joe Green, Sr. and they made their home in Columbus. She left college after her freshman year and embraced her roles as wife and mother.

Never letting go of her dream to return to college, Urissia worked as a housekeeper, custodian for Columbus ISD, and at a hotel on weekends to help make ends meet.

In 1965, Project Head Start launched as a summer program specifically for preschool children of low-income families.

It was also during this time that Urissia and other African American parents grew increasingly more frustrated by the difficulty they faced in getting their children enrolled in kindergarten. Urissia opened the doors of her home on Back Street to 10 children between the ages of four - five years old, and in that action, the first private kindergarten school to include African American children began in Columbus in 1968.

Within a couple of months, Urissia was in need of a larger class-room for her class. “With each class, I already knew a lot, but then I also learned a lot. And that made me happy,” Urissia says.

With the desire to complete her collegiate studies still burning, and her children in early adulthood, Urissia enrolled at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. “God opened the heart and doors of a woman in San Marcos, and she provided a safe place for me to reside while I earned my degree. I went to classes during the week, worked at the Holiday Inn in food services, on the weekend and I returned to San Marcos on Sunday evening after work,” she recalls.

She says that her biggest challenge in returning to school wasn’t the coursework, but the nearly two-hour drive home weekly and having to work weekends to make financial ends meet.

“I stayed up into the early morning hours many times getting my assignments done. But I don’t regret a single moment.”

At 38, with her husband, children and family by her side, Urissia graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Education. The former CISD custodian began teaching kindergarten students in the room she used to clean.

She returned to school and earned a Master’s in Education from Prairie View A&M University.

Urissia’s career as an educator in Columbus ISD continued for over 25 years until her retirement. She has traveled throughout the states and internationally since her retirement.

“She is such a great example of commitment, strength, perseverance, dedication, compassion and passion,” Urissia’s daughter Glenda says.

Her love of education and community service was also evident in her commitment to St. Paul UMC. Urissa had a vision of the church constructing an education building that would serve the church and community. Spearheading the fundraising for the project, in 1996 Urissia saw the vision of the building become a reality. She remained active in her church and in the Columbus community until she relocated to Houston two years ago.

Urissia Green celebrated her 90th birthday with a dinner and Zoom call of family and friends Sunday, Mar. 7.

When asked to share words of wisdom for other women, Urissia said, “If you’re thinking about going back to school, do it. You’ll open up a whole new life for yourself and your family. Take your time, stay ahead of your goal and promise yourself you’ll finish. If I can do it, anybody can, and I promise that from the bottom of my heart.”